Voting in Turkey's run-off election underway

After months of campaigning by two dozen political parties, four presidential candidates and a bewildering lineup of electoral alliances, Turkish voters head to the polls, again, on Sunday, to make a critical choice between two men.

The first round two weeks ago saw Erdogan clinch 49.52% of the votes and Kilicdaroglu 44.88%. To win the election, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.

Erdogan said that on May 28, Turkish voters would have to make "the most important choice of their lives, a decision concerning the future" of the country and its children.

Kilicdaroglu, for his part, noted that "for the first time, Turkish citizens will have to choose between two candidates and two worldviews.

Sinan Ogan, the third-placed candidate in the first round, who received 5% of the votes, announced on Monday that he was throwing his support behind Erdogan in the upcoming run-off and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president.

Followings are the latest updates:

Anti-refugee posters dot Istanbul streets ahead of run-off

A large number of campaign posters have appeared on the streets of Istanbul, showing opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu with a simple message: “Syrians will go back!”

Kilicdaroglu has threatened to send millions of Syrian refugees back to a war zone, an objective that would face strong opposition in the face of international law.

During his campaign, Kilicdaroglu accused Erdogan’s government of allowing “ten million” refugees into the country, sharply inflating official estimates of Turkey’s refugee population.

Presidential run-off begins without violations: justice minister

"I cast my vote for a stable, peaceful future for our country. According to the information received so far, no negative situation has been registered since the beginning of voting, I expect high activity," Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said.

Polling stations officially open across Turkey

Voting began at 8:00 am (05:00 GMT) and will close at 5:00 pm.

More than 64 million Turks are eligible to cast ballots at nearly 192,000 polling stations, including more than six million who were first-time voters on May 14.

The outcome is expected to start becoming clear by early evening.

