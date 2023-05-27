2 Iranian border guards martyred in border clash with Taliban

During the clash between Taliban forces and Iranian border guards in the Makaki distrcit at the shared border between Iran and Afghanistan today, two of the Iranian border guards were martyred.

According to reports by the Iranian media, Taliban forces opened at the Sasoli border checkpoint in the Zabul District on Saturday morning, The reports suggest that two Iranian border guards were martyred and 2 other citizens were injured in the clashes.

The Iranian border guards responded to the shooting by the Taliban while the number of the casualties on the other side of the border is not clear yet.

Last week, the commander of Sasoli border checkpoint was martyred by Taliban elements.

Also in this regard, the deputy commander of the Border Command in Sistan and Baluchistan Province said in a statement that one Iranian border guard was killed in the clashes.

Meanwhile, Ayoub Kord, the Director General of Transportation and Roads of Sistan and Baluchistan announced the closure of the Milak border crossing until further notice and said, "Due to today's clashes on the Iran-Afghanistan border, any economic exchanges at the Milk border with Afghanistan will not be done until further notice."

This is while the Taliban has accused Iranian border guards of opening fire first.

According to Mullah Abdul Nafi Takoor, the spokesman of Taliban interior ministry claimed that during the border tensions today, two people were killed on each side of the border while several others were injured.

This comes as Qasem Rezaei the commander of Iran's Law Enforcement Force Border Command said, "Around 10:00 today, the Taliban forces from the Afghanistan side without regardless of and without observing international laws and good neighborliness with all kinds of weapons started shooting at the Sasoli border checkpoint located in ​​the Zabul border regiment district, which was met with a decisive response by the brave border guards of Iranian police."

