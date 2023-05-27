Iranian woman becomes best couch in Asian Alysh tournament

After the success of Iran's national women's wrestling team gaining the championship in the classic division and Asian free wrestling competitions in Uzbekistan, the officials of the Asian wrestling team awarded the head coach of Iran's wrestling team, Hoda Naghibi, as the best coach of the year 2023 in Asia.

Iranian women national squad won 2 gold and 2 silver medals and became champion in the 2023 Asian Alysh open division competition.

At the end of the 2023 Asian Alysh competition, in the team ranking, Iran's national team won the title of the championship with 230 points, Uzbekistan stood in second place with 215 points and Kyrgyzstan took third place.

SKH/IRN85123246