Iran's situation changed after Khorramshar liberation

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the Iranian Parliament members on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at Imam Khomeini Hossainieh after the lawmakers hold their fourth annual meeting.

Ayatollah Khamenei received the lawmakers on the occasion of the anniversary of the beginning of the Islamic Consultative Assembly's (Iran's parliament) first term.

Referring to the liberation of Khorramshahr, Ayatollah Khamenei dubbed the event as truly outstanding, saying that the situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran changed after that.

The Leader also hailed the sacrifice of the Iranian martyrs who lost their lives to liberate the city.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the Iranian lawmakers for passing laws that are useful for society and other parts of the country.

According to the Press TV English website, elsewhere in his address, the Leader said that a piece of the legislation that the Iranian Parliament adopted in 2020 to counter sanctions which was called "dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions " saved the country from “bewilderment in nuclear issue”.

