Signing documents showing Iran-Indonesia will to boost ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, who is on a two-day visit to Jakarta, attended a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Merdeka Palace on Tuesday.

In this presser, Raeisi hailed the good Iran-Indonesia interactions in various political, economic, commercial, regional, and international fields within the 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two Muslim nations.

Referring to the 11 cooperation MoUs and documents signed between Iran and Indonesia, President Raeisi said that the signing of several cooperation documents shows the determination of the two countries to develop relations in all fields.

Expanding relations with Indonesia, as one of the important and effective countries in Asia and the world and international organizations, is very important for Iran, he said.

He also expressed his hope that this trip will be expanding interactions between the two big and powerful Islamic countries in the region and the world.

Raeisi also added that these measures will be completed with the reciprocal visit of the President of Indonesia to Tehran.

Stating that Iran and Indonesia have common views on regional and international issues, including the Palestinian issue and the situation in Afghanistan, the president said, "The two countries are committed to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people until the liberation of the holy city of Al-Quds."

RHM/IRN85119492