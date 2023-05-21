Maritime power most important factor for Iran's authority

Addressing the welcoming ceremony of the Navy’s 86th flotilla crew members on Sunday, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that the Navy did great and impossible work and made the Iranian nation proud.

"Iran's big coastal port of Bandar Abbas witness this great honor and we can truly say that Bandar Abbas is the second capital of our country," Bagheri further said.

Maritime power is the most important factor for the authority of the country, he also said, hailing the domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran warship that carried out the Navy's mission despite sanctions and various pressures.

Enemies know Iranians cannot be isolated

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani also attended the ceremony to welcome the flotilla.

Admiral Irani congratulated the Iranian Army on its historic success in sailing around the world.

He also said that the Iranian Navy forces conveyed the message to the enemies that Iran and Iranians cannot be isolated.

Iranian Army’s Navy 86th flotilla, which has successfully completed its historic circumnavigation of the world for the first time in the country’s history, has ended its sail after docking at the southern port of Bandar Abbas.

The 86th flotilla comprises Dena, a warship equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes, and naval cannons, and Makran, a floating military base that can carry five helicopters and is employed for providing logistical support for combat warships.

It set sail from Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on September 20 last year for a global voyage that took it to the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic Oceans.

The mission was aimed at expanding Iran’s naval presence in international waters.

