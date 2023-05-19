Zelensky to attend Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia: media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to participate in the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, as reported by CNN, Reuters and Bloomberg.

Following the Arab League in Jeddah, the Ukrainian president will head to Japan to attend 49th G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Zelensky's attendance at the G7 summit in Japan is expected to continue until Sunday, according to AFP.

The exact arrival time of Zelensky has not been disclosed, as he was initially scheduled to address the summit via video on Sunday. However, there is a possibility of a last-minute schedule change for the Ukrainian president, who recently concluded a tour of several European countries.

MNA/PR