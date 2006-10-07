  1. Culture
7 October 2006 - 11:55

Iranian women win China Art Expo prizes

TEHRAN, Oct. 7 (MNA) – Iranian women painters Marzieh Ramezani and Fatemeh Parinejad received the gold and silver plaques of the China Art Expo in the capital Beijing on Friday.

 

Seven artists represented Iran’s Gallery Owners Union and Iran’s Painters Union at the event that opened on Oct. 2.

 

Six pavilions were dedicated to Iranian participants to display 186 paintings offered by the Zar, Ferdows, and Fakhteh galleries of Tehran.

 

The expo also featured works by artists from Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

 

