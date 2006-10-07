Iranian women win China Art Expo prizes

Seven artists represented
Six pavilions were dedicated to Iranian participants to display 186 paintings offered by the Zar, Ferdows, and Fakhteh galleries of
The expo also featured works by artists from
NM/KK
END
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 7 (MNA) – Iranian women painters Marzieh Ramezani and Fatemeh Parinejad received the gold and silver plaques of the China Art Expo in the capital Beijing on Friday.
Seven artists represented
Six pavilions were dedicated to Iranian participants to display 186 paintings offered by the Zar, Ferdows, and Fakhteh galleries of
The expo also featured works by artists from
NM/KK
END
MNA
Your Comment