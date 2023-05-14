Voting underway across Turkey

Twitter restricts some content in Turkey

Twitter announced late on Saturday that access to some content has been restricted in Turkey.

There has been no announcement of what content is affected by these restrictions.

Polls have opened in Turkey

Polls have opened in Turkey’s fiercely fought presidential and parliamentary elections that could extend or bring an end to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year rule.

His main opponent is CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who represents an election coalition of six opposition parties. For the first time, Turkey’s factious opposition has coalesced around a single candidate.

A candidate must win over 50% of the vote on Sunday night in order to be elected. Otherwise, Turkey will head to a run-off on May 28.

Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Turkey as the country's presidential and parliamentary elections began Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

Every voter will be casting two ballots, one for the president and the other for parliamentarians, both of whom will serve five-year terms.

Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.

More than 30 political parties and over 150 independent parliamentary candidates will compete in the elections.

There are five multiparty blocs in the running: the People's Alliance, Nation Alliance, Ancestral Alliance, Labor and Freedom Alliance, and Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.

Media organizations are barred from reporting partial results until an embargo is lifted at 9 pm (1800 GMT)

