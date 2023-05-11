Iran to chair Human Rights Council Social Forum for November

This ithe the first time that an Islamic Republic official assumes that post.

The Social Forum of the Human Rights Council is to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 2 to 3 to prepare the ground for the member states and the participating representatives to exchange views about the role of science, innovation, and technology in promoting the human rights, particularly in the post-pandemic era.

The Forum is being held annually to discuss a special issue related to human rights.

MNA/IRN