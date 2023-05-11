  1. Economy
Amid Tehran-Riyadh reconciliation;

Iran economy minister arrives in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Heading a high-ranking economic delegation, Iran's Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at Jeddah Airport, Khandouzi was welcomed by Saudi officials, Islamic Development Bank managers, and members of the Iranian Consulate General in the city.

Bilateral meetings with Saudi officials and delivering a speech at the meetings of the Islamic Development Bank are among the most important programs his trip schedule.

This is the first visit by an Iranian official to Saudi Arabia after earlier this year's agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the restoration of diplomatic ties.

Marzieh Rahmani

