Palestinian Resistance intesify rocket attack after airstriks

According to Palestinian Shahb News Agency, some local sources report new attacks by the Zionist regime on some watchtowers belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement in Khan Yunis and Rafah on Wednesday afternoon.

The Zionist regime military also claimed that their missile unit targeted the Islamic Jihad positions.

The Israeli army claimed that it targeted a unit belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement that was trying to launch rocket attacks from Gaza towards the occupied lands.

According to Palestinian sources, at least one Palestinian was martyred and another person was injured in the attack by the Zionist military.

Following the Zionist regime's airstrikes on Wednesday afternoon, the Palestinian local media said more than ten rockets were fired from Gaza toward the Zionists settlements.

The following video footage shows the moment the Zionist regime targets areas in Gaza:

The Israeli fighter jets targeted three sites in Gaza after the rocket attack by the Resistance groups.

The rocket fore intensifies: Rockets reach Tel Aviv:

"Fox News" correspondent reported that an explosion was heard in the south of Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, The Zionist regime network "i24" reported that the sound of explosions over Tel Aviv was heard while some rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted.

The local media said that the rocket fired from Gaza hit the town of Sedirot.



In the meantime. Al Jazeera reported the firing of three long-range rockets from Gaza toward the central regions in the occupied territories.

There are videos showing that the Zionists are fleeing and leaving behind their vehicles on the roads in the occupied land for fear of the Palestinian Resistance rockets.

Sirens go off in different settlements:

Sirens went off in Holon، Rishon Lezion، Nativot، Bat Yam، Ashkelon Beach، Gan Reva، Sdot Negev، Shaar Hanegev settlements in occupied lands.

This item is being updated...

