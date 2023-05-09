Opportunity to implement JCPOA not forever, Iran says

"A critical reminder: 5 years ago, the US rendered a fatal blow to the 'rule of law at the international level' by unlawfully withdrawing from JCPOA. Ever since the US has failed to reverse its wrongful act. Iran's legitimate remedial measures will continue," wrote Ali Bagheri Kani in a tweet on Tuesday.

"The full implementation of JCPOA (with effective sanctions lifting at its core) could be resumed, should the reneging party (and EU/E3) demonstrate the credible political will to that effect. No opportunity is forever!," he added,

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, abandoned the Iran deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement were held in the Austrian capital city of Vienna last year, after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

Iranian officials have, time and again, asserted that upon potentially lifting the sanctions, Washington should be able to guarantee that it would not return the bans again.

