May 7, 2023, 2:12 PM

Arab League poised to vote on restoring Syria membership

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Foreign ministers from Arab League member states in Cairo were poised to vote Sunday on restoring Syria’s membership to the organization after it was suspended over a decade ago.

The meeting in the Egyptian capital took place ahead of the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19, where many have expected to see a partial or full return of Syria following a rapid rapprochement with regional governments since February, according to AP News.

It also took place days after regional top diplomats met in Jordan to discuss a roadmap to return Syria to the Arab fold as the conflict continues to deescalate.

Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in 2011 after the start of the conflict in the country.

The body usually attempts to make decisions by consensus, but decisions otherwise could pass with a simple majority vote.

The Arab League has not issued a statement indicating the conditions for Syria’s return. 

