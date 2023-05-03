  1. Politics
Russia foils Ukraine drone attack on Putin Kremlin residence

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Last night, Kyiv made an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life by carrying out a UAV strike against Kremlin, the Kremlin press service said.

According to a statement issued by Kremlin, the two UAVs that were launched at Kremlin were disabled and downed by Russian security services, and this drone attack failed to inflict any damage or injury.

The Russian president's press service has confirmed that Putin himself was not present at Kremlin during the time of this attack, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Wednesday that a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city has been introduced today, with the only exception being made for UAVs "used by decisions of state authorities."

The mayor noted that the decision was made to prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, but did not make any reference to the attack on Kremlin last night.



