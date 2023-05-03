Syria's Assad officially welcomes Iran's Raeisi

Syrian president welcomed his Iranian counterpart at the People's Palace.

After the official welcome ceremony, the joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries is underway led by the presidents of Iran and Syria.

Raeisi who departed Tehran for the Syrian capital on Wednesday at the invitation of Bashar al-Assad for a two-day visit, was welcomed by the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil upon his arrival at the Damascus International Airport.

This is the first trip by an Iranian president to Syria since the foreign-backed war gripped the Arab country in 2011.

