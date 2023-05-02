Iran urges French gov. to listen to voice of protesters

"The brutality of the French police against the protesting citizens and workers of that country on International Workers Day is deeply regrettable," Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"We also advise the French government to listen to the voices of its protesting citizens and avoid resorting to violence against them," he further noted.

French police clashed with protesters in Paris and other big cities on Monday during trade union-organized Labor Day protests against the increase in the retirement age.

Police fired tear gas during the demonstrations in Paris and clashed with some black-clad demonstrators, Yahoo News reported.

"As many as 540 people were detained across France during protests, with 300 of the arrestees detained in the capital," according to France’s top cop.

Earlier in the month, France's leading trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.

SKH/FNA14020212000980