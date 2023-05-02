AEOI chief hails nuclear achievements despite pressures

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks at Amirkabir University of Technology where he also said that Iran has a high status in the nuclear field. This high-level position has been achieved with efforts made by Iranian scientists rather than relying on foreign imported technology.

He said that nuclear energy comes with many benefits for the people of the country and they will see benefits of the nuclear industry in different fields in the future.

"Many pay and buy and import that industry. We have achieved it through research and through the loving efforts of all the loved ones who were there from the beginning until now," he also said.

"The important point is that these capacities and our achievements are obtained locally", the Iranian nuclear chief added.

He also said that the AEOI is cooperating with the IAEA to avoid media propaganda and baseless accusations that were putting obstacles in the way of the progressing nuclear industry.

