Leader appreciates Iranian teachers efforts

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a host of teachers and Education Ministry officials on Tuesday morning at Imam Khomeini Hossainieh.

During the meeting that took place on the occasion of National Teachers' Day on May 2, the Leader hailed the teachers who are training the students despite many difficulties.

The 12th day of Ordibehesht, the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on May 2, has been designated as Teachers' Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Ayatollah Morteza Motahari, an Iranian cleric, philosopher, lecturer, and politician who was assassinated on May 1, 1979.

This item is being updated...

MNA/