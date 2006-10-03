UAE, Iran’s major trade partner in past 8 years

According to the Public Relations Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), the United Arab Emirates has began export-import cooperation with Iran since 1377 (1998-1999) and preserved its position as the most significant trade partner of Iran during the past eight years.
The managing director of TPOI Trade Planning Department, Mehdi Fat’hollahi said here on Tuesday, “With an average 27.8% growth percentage,
“Since 1379 (2000-2001), the export process shows an eye-catching jump; and the value of Iran exports to the UAE increases by 367% to reach $20.75 billion in 1383 (2004-2005), from the former $444 million in the year 1379 (2000-2001).”
He also said that during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21)
Pistachio, oil gas, hand-woven carpets, diluting solvents, aluminum, tar, saffron, raisins, light oils, steel and precious metals were respectively the most significant Iranian exportable goods to the UAE during the past three years.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Fat’hollahi said that also during the past 10 years, the average import rate of
“During the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, an estimated $3.9 million goods have been imported to
In conclusion, Fat’hollahi said that the goods imported to
SA/MA
END
MNA
Your Comment