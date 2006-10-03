UAE, Iran’s major trade partner in past 8 years

According to the Public Relations Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), the United Arab Emirates has began export-import cooperation with Iran since 1377 (1998-1999) and preserved its position as the most significant trade partner of Iran during the past eight years.

The managing director of TPOI Trade Planning Department, Mehdi Fat’hollahi said here on Tuesday, “With an average 27.8% growth percentage, Iran export rate to the UAE shows a continuous increasing trend during the past 10 years.

“Since 1379 (2000-2001), the export process shows an eye-catching jump; and the value of Iran exports to the UAE increases by 367% to reach $20.75 billion in 1383 (2004-2005), from the former $444 million in the year 1379 (2000-2001).”

He also said that during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21) Iran has exported some $1.2 billion of non-oil products to the UAE, adding that during a similar period of time last year, Iran had exported some $638 million of non-oil products to the UAE.

Pistachio, oil gas, hand-woven carpets, diluting solvents, aluminum, tar, saffron, raisins, light oils, steel and precious metals were respectively the most significant Iranian exportable goods to the UAE during the past three years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fat’hollahi said that also during the past 10 years, the average import rate of Iran from the UAE has reached 37.9%.

“During the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, an estimated $3.9 million goods have been imported to Iran from the UAE which shows a 58% growth in comparison with a similar period of time last year,” he added.

In conclusion, Fat’hollahi said that the goods imported to Iran from the UAE are as follows: petroleum, light oils, cigarettes, machineries and their spare parts, telecommunication, radio and Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) equipments, cell phones, heavy machineries and bananas.

