Iran, Pakistan discuss ways to boost bilateral trade volume

Iran's envoy to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini held talks with Pakistan's minister of Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday during which the Pakistani minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the friendly and brotherly country of Iran.

Appreciating the efforts of the Iranian ambassador during his diplomatic tenure in Pakistan in order to strengthen and consolidate brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries, Ishaq Dar praised the actions taken especially in the commercial and economic fields.

Expressing their satisfaction with the volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan, which has exceeded two billion dollars, the two sides emphasized the need to explore new ways to help increase the volume of trade and assist develop bilateral economic cooperation.

Emphasizing the country's economic outlook, Pakistan's finance minister expressed confidence that despite economic challenges, Pakistan is in the direction of progress and development.

Appreciating the cooperation and support of the Pakistani government for the development of bilateral relations in various fields, the Iranian ambassador stated that the potentials and capacities of Iran and Pakistan are the main factors for the expansion of joint cooperation.

Hosseini added that the volume of bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan has now reached $2.4 billion, while also expressing his unhappiness with the low level of economic ties between the two nations as compared to the high level of political relations.

The Iranian diplomat urged for more efforts to support the business people of both countries.

