Resolving humanitarian problems in Yemen must be a priority

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a meeting with Peter Semneby, the Swedish Special Envoy to Yemen on Saturday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest political and humanitarian developments in Yemen, especially the recent talks in Sana'a between Sana'a government and the Saudi-led coalition.

Both sides expressed their happiness with the progress of the talks and expressed hope that the outcome of these talks will end the suffering of the Yemeni people and establish lasting peace in that impoverished country.

Khaji described the lifting of the economic blockade on the Yemeni people and the establishment of a ceasefire in the country as one of the most important issues in the Yemeni case and noted that resolving Yemen's humanitarian problems should become a priority.

SKH/FNA14020209000892