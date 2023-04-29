Leader calls on Iranian officials to fight against corruption

Addressing a group of Iranian workers at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh (RA) in Tehran on Saturday morning, the Leader termed the workers as valuable individuals for society and described work as the backbone of people's lives.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the situation of the country will improve if efforts are made to improve the life conditions of workers.

According to Leader's remarks, if workers have no worries about their job security, their performance and the quality of products will be improved.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader stressed fighting against corruption in the country.

"If an official does not have the courage to confront the domestic corruptor, he will not have the courage to fight the foreign oppressor," Ayatollah Khamenei said, expressing hope that the Iranian government and parliament will continue to fight against the seven-headed dragon of corruption.

