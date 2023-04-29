  1. Politics
Apr 29, 2023, 10:15 AM

Raeisi welcomes Iraqi counterpart in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi welcomed his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, in Tehran on Saturday morning.

The welcoming ceremony was held in Sa'dabad Complex.

The presidents of Iran and Iraq will hold a bilateral meeting. 

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid arrived in Iran on Saturday morning to meet with Iranian officials.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was officially welcomed by Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi.

During his one-day visit to Tehran, Rashid is also set to meet and hold talks with other Iranian officials.

This item is being updated...

RHM/IRN85094185

News Code 200015
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

