SCO defense ministers meeting starts with Iran participation

From Iran, Mehdi Rabbani, the deputy commander of operations of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Seyed Hamzeh Qalandari, the deputy defense minister are accompanying the defense minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in the SCO Defense Ministers Meeting.

According to a report by the Indian media, the SCO Defense Ministers Meeting is being held in New Delhi today. India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs the meeting. Defense Ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan are participating in the meeting. India has invited Belarus and Iran, who are currently observers in SCO, to participate in the Meeting. Defense Minister of Pakistan would be participating virtually. The Ministers will discuss matters related to regional peace and security, counter terrorism efforts within SCO and an effective multilateralism.

