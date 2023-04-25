I was informed about Oman's initiatives about talks: FM

After meeting with his Omani counterpart in Muscat on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that "in the meeting with Oman's foreign minister, it was agreed that the joint economic commission of the two countries will be held soon."

"Based on the official invitation of the President of Iran to the Sultan of Oman, the date of this meeting was discussed," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"We agree on regional issues and Oman always plays a constructive role in the talks to lift the sanctions [on Tehran] and we conducted the necessary consultations in this regard," he further said.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, in order to meet with high-ranking officials of the neighboring country on Tuesday.

