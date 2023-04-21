Iran to continues support Yemeni people: Raeisi

"As in the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the rights of the dear people of Yemen and the dialogue to determine the fate of the people by themselves, and we hope to see more cooperation between the two countries with the establishment of peace and stability," the Iranian president said in a telephone conversation with the Yemen's Chairman of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat.

Expressing hishappiness with the results of the recent talks which have been held with the aim of resolving Yemen's issues, the president said, "We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Yemen, but we hope that with the continuation of political talks, we will see the complete release of prisoners, the lifting of the blockade on the people of the country, and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire."

