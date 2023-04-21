Raeisi calls for unity in face of Israeli region's actions

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, in a telephone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, on Thursday afternoon, congratulated the people and government of Qatar on Eid al-Fitr and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

The Iranian president stated that the expansion and consolidation of relations with neighbors is the priority of Iran's foreign policy and considered regional developments possible in the shadow of dialogues, interactions and cooperation between the countries of the region.

Referring to the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque and against the defenseless Palestinian fasting people, President Raeisi emphasized the need for unity and coordination of Islamic countries in preventing the actions of this regime and supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his part, congratulated the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr and the beginning of the month of Shawwal, and by referring to the strong relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the readiness of his country to develop relations with Iran in all areas.

The Emir of Qatar also strongly condemned the recent aggressions of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine and said, "Qatar's consistent position on the Palestinian issue has been to support the oppressed people of this country and condemn the aggressions of the Zionist regime."

SKH/President.ir