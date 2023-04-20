Iran army combat units equipped with over 200 new drones

More than 200 long-range strategic drones designed and produced as a result of cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the army were delivered to the units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army during ceremonies in several regions across the country.

In the ceremonies, different kinds of strategic drones, including Ababil 5 and Ababil 4, Arash, Jet Karar, Shahrivar 10th, Akhgar, Switchblade, Homa and boat drones and vertical flying drones with different missions of reconnaissance, destruction, combat reconnaissance, anti-radar, interception Airborne, were handed over to the army units.

The drones could target moving and stationary targets. These UAVs have been witnessed changes in the propulsion system and have been equipped with reconnaissance, control and navigation system and also with air-to-air, air-to-surface missiles, long-range bombs and electronic warfare systems and are ready to carry out special missions.

MNA,IRIB3823488