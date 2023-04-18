Enemy seeks to frustrate people with government: Leader

A group of college students and activists of student associations met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Tuesday afternoon on the 27th day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Like the previous years, the representatives of student associations are scheduled to present their viewpoints to the Leader.

The Leader addressed the meeting and pointed to the regular meetings of three branches of the Iranian government on Saturday.

“The economic meeting of the heads of the three branches of the government is not a permanent thing, but temporary and for special purposes. This meeting has not achieved its goal as it should have.” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader stressed the need for facing the problems directly instead of leaving them for a later time.

He pointed to the implementation of the privatization law approved by the parliament many years ago and said it was not implemented properly.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated the privatization law could have been implemented much better, though some good things came out of it.

Considering division and lack of unity to be in line with the enemy's wishes, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that “Student activities should not polarize the student community and the country.”

“The student's demand should adopt realism and provide scientific and practical solutions to the country's problems,” the Leader went on to say.

The Leader said that the enemy seeks to frustrate the people with the government in Iran saying, “The enemy’s strategy is to promote pessimism among the people."

"There could be problems within the country," he said while urging the students to provide solutions for the country's problems.

“Ill-wishing media try to show that the Iranian nation has turned away from religious beliefs and revolutionary sentiments”, the Leader said while stressing “This year’s Qadr Night and Quds Day witnessed more enthusiasm and passion among the people than last year's.”

This item is being updated...

SKH/