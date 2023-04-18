Israel to face harsh response if takes anti-Iran actions

Addressing the ceremony of Iran’s National Army Day on Tuesday morning, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is equipped with modern knowledge and indigenous capabilities.

Describing the army as a strong barrier against adversary elements, takfiri groups, and illwishers, the president said that the army both protects Iran's borders and the interests of the country in the oceans.

The message of the army and the armed forces is that extra-regional forces should leave the region as soon as possible, president Raeisi said, adding that Iran maintains the security of the region, and stands against the terrorist elements, however, the presence of foreign forces threatens security.

The Iranian president also stressed that the strength and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its military power are definitely in the interest of the region.

The enemies, especially the Zionist regime, must know that they will face a harsh response from Iran's armed forces if take the smallest action against the country, Raeisi warned, adding that this response will be accompanied by the destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv.

RHM/IRN85086193