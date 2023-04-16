Leader receives Iran Armed Forces commanders, officials

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the preparedness of the armed forces is deterrent for the enemies.
This item is being updated...
SKH/5756458
TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of commanders and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces on Sunday afternoon.
During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the preparedness of the armed forces is deterrent for the enemies.
This item is being updated...
SKH/5756458
Your Comment