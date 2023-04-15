Sudan's regular army bombs RSF bases in capital Khartoum

Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital Saturday after weeks of deepening tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Egypt calls for maximum restraint in Sudan:

Egypt has called on all Sudanese parties to exercise maximum restraint amid clashes between the army and the RSF, Aljazeera reported.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Egypt is following the developments of the situation in Sudan with great concern.

It called on all parties in Sudan to exercise maximum restraint in order to “protect the lives and capabilities of the brotherly Sudanese people, and uphold the supreme interests of the homeland.”

RSF say they have seized presidential palace in apparent coup bid

Sudan's main paramilitary group said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt but the military said it was fighting back.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which accused the army of attacking them first, also said they had taken over the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

Fighting in Sudan must end ‘immediately’: US

Violent clashes in Sudan between the army and paramilitary groups must end “immediately,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

The top US diplomat said he is “deeply concerned” about the reports of fighting. He said US embassy staff in the capital Khartoum are all “currently accounted for”.

“We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilisations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues,” he tweeted from Hanoi, Vietnam, where he is passing through on his way to a Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan.

Russia calls for quick ceasefire in Sudan:

Russia says it is deeply concerned by escalating violence in Sudan and called for an urgent ceasefire.

“We urge the parties to the conflict to demonstrate political will and restraint and to take immediate steps towards a ceasefire,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement calling for negotiations.

Russia said its embassy in the capital Khartoum was continuing to function, under heightened security measures. No Russian citizens were hurt during clashes in the African country, it said.

The spokesman for the Sudanese armed forces has said in an interview on the Al Jazeera that the army would respond to any “irresponsible” actions, as its forces clash with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in several parts of the capital Khartoum and the country.

Brigadier-General Nabil Abdallah said in the interview that some politicians had been trying to politicise the military. He also said that RSF troops had a heavy presence at the headquarters of the state television station.

The video footage available online shows the army fighter jets flying over the capital Khartum at low altitude on Saturday.

MNA