Iranians staging rallies on Intl. Quds Day

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Iranian people are holding massive rallies across the country on International Quds Day in solidarity with the Palestinians and condemnation of Israeli atrocities against them.

The rallies went underway at 10 am in Tehran and over 900 cities across the country and a major part of Muslim states.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Quds Day rallies in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, Iran

People from all walks of life have gathered for the annual event, holding placards with slogans that read ‘Down with Israel, Down with the USA’ to show their contempt for the racist policies of Israel and the US support for the regime.

Hundreds of thousands of Tehraners took to the streets in downtown the capital to commemorate International Quds Day today. Senior Iranian officials also attended the rallies.

