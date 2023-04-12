Iran technical team arrives in S Arabiya for embassies talks

"In a new step and in line with the implementation of the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume official relations and diplomatic activities of the political and consular missions of the two countries, the Iranian technical delegation at noon today, Wednesday arrived in Riyadh and was welcomed by the officials of Saudi Arabia", Nasser Kan'ani said on Wednesday, April 12.

"The Iranian delegation will take the necessary measures in two working groups in Riyadh and Jeddah to prepare for reopening of the embassy and the consulate general, as well as the operation of the permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation", the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

"Efforts will be made to reopen and activate the representative offices of our country before the annual Hajj days," Kan'ani further pointed out.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasser Kan'ani stated that "The technical delegation of Saudi Arabia, which arrived in Iran on Saturday this week, will leave for Mashhad tomorrow."

The Saudi technical delegation arrived in Tehran from Riyadh on Saturday to discuss the reopening of the embassies.

The Iranian spokesman said that the Saudi delegation is reviewing the conditions for the reopening of the embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Mashhad.

Also, the Saudi Council of Ministers held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss resuming diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital recently, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh would restore diplomatic ties after 7 years.

