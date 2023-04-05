Indian PM, Vietnamese President felicitate Nowruz to Raeisi

In continuation of the congratulatory messages sent by the heads of various countries to the President of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi, the Prime Minister of India and the President of Vietnam sent separate messages and congratulated him on the arrival of the solar year 1402 and the ancient Nowruz.

Previously, the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Armenia, Poland, Hungary, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Thailand, Belarus and Uzbekistan also congratulated the President and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the arrival of Nowruz 1402 in separate messages

