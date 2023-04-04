Leader urges gov. officials to tackle economic problems

The meeting is being held on the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan at Imam Khomeini Hossainieh in Tehran.

Senior Iranian officials, parliament members, and cultural activists are among the participants in the meeting with the Leader.

At the start of his address to the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed out that different sectors of society affect one another, adding that the economic problems that people in a society face come with a negative impact on the cultural field of that society.

Ayatollah Khamenei recalled the naming of the new Iranian year of 1402 (which began on March 21, 2023) as the "Inflation Control and Growth in Production" and urged the government official to seriously pursue tackling the economic problems.

The Leader stressed that all the government apparatuses need to intensify their efforts to materialize the slogan of the new year.

Meanwhile, he stressed that focusing on the economic field should not come at the expense of forgetting about the cultural field.

This item will be updated...

MNA