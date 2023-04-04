Iran rejects West-backed human rights res. as sham

United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution titled "Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran" against Iran at the 52nd Regular Session Human Rights Council.

The resolution had been proposed by Iceland, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, the UK, and Northern Ireland according to media.un.org.

The sources added that 23 member states were in favor, 8 countries were against and 16 others in abstention.

Prior to voting on the anti-Iran draft resolution, Ali Bahreini said that the supporters of the resolution hid behind the title of human rights.

Certain states exploited the organization to advance their political aims, the diplomat underlined.

Presenting this resolution is viewed by Iran as an ill-wishing attempt to intentionally target and undermine Iran's reputation in observing human rights by fabricating distorted narratives, negative stereotypes, and wrong accusations, he further noted.

The Islamic Republic thoroughly believes in the necessity of respecting and promoting human rights, he further noted.

Iran’s achievements in observing human rights over the past four decades prove Iran's seriousness in respecting, protecting, and restoring human rights, Bahraini underscored.

At today's meeting, Cuba, China, and South Africa spoke out in support of Iran and warned of the instrumental and political use of human rights.

TM/IRN85073624