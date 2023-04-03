Space program of Iran armed forces continues at rapid pace

Major General Bagheri made the remarks in a meeting with the personnel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces at the end of the Nowruz holidays.

During an address to the meeting, the top Iranian general pointed to different achievements of the Iranian armed forces during the last Iranian year of 1401.

"Last year, the armed forces took fundamental steps in providing security and defense, among which we can point to the missile attacks on anti-revolution bases of armed terrorists in northern Iraq; This made the Iraqi government commit to disarm and expel these groups from the country," he said.

Bagheri also pointed to the space program of the ministry of defense and said that the space program of Iran's armed forces continues at a rapid pace.

"Launching numerous satellites and placing them in orbit was another achievement made by the armed forces last year. We now have two satellites in space that transmit the necessary information and data each day," he said.

"Moreover, many espionage and terrorist plots designed by the enemies were discovered and neutralized by the armed forces in cities such as Mashhad and Isfahan," he further noted.

