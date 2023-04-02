Tehran to respond to Israeli regime' terrorist crimes

Offering his condolence over the martyrdom of two Iranian military advisors in Friday Zionist Israeli regime's aggressive and cowardly attack on some areas in Syria's Damascus, Nasser Kan'ani considered it as part of the costs Iran has paid in its struggle in the fight against Takfiri terrorism and the terrorists' backers, including the fake Zionist regime.

By continuing its aggression against Syria, the Zionist regime is violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international regulations and laws, Kan'ani said, describing these attacks as aimed at continuation of strengthening terrorism.

In addition to the political and legal pursuit of such aggressive and criminal actions, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to respond to the state terrorism of the fake Israeli regime at the due time and place, he stressed.

Known as one of the main backers of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed insurgency erupted in Syria in early 2011, the Israeli regime frequently violate Syrian sovereignty and target military positions.

The targets usually include residential buildings. military positions especially those of the Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists, are also frequently hit by Israeli strikes.

Israel largely remains silent about the attacks. Damascus has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in the Arab country, helping it in the face of foreign-backed terrorism.

