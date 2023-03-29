  1. Politics
Mar 29, 2023, 11:40 AM

Zelenskyy invites China's Xi to visit Kyiv

Zelenskyy invites China's Xi to visit Kyiv

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit.

"We are ready to see him here," Zelenskyy told Associated Press in an interview.

Xi has not talked to Zelenskyy since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine last February, but China published a 12-point plan for "a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis" last month.

Xi discussed the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while on a state visit to Moscow last week, although the talks did not show progress on how to end the crisis.

China's proposal includes a call for a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine has welcomed China's diplomatic involvement, but Zelenskyy has said that he will only consider peace settlements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory, according to CNA.

MP/PR

News Code 198880

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News