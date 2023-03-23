Leader to attend Quranic meeting on 1st day of Ramadan

In continuation of the tradition of previous years, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will attend a gathering dubbed the "Gathering of Getting Accustomed with the Holy Quran."

The ceremony, which will be held later today, with the participation of a group of distinguished national reciters of the holy Quran will be held in Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh in Tehran.

The gathering will be broadcast live and directly on KHAMENEI.IR media and the national radio and television.

MNA