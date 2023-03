Nasrallah's speech is taking place during a ceremony in commemoration of one of the Hezbollah's founding leaders Hussein al-Shami in Dahiyeh in the south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Wednesday.

Al-Shami was one of central figures in Hezbollah’s financial field. Mainly, he contributed to the establishment of the Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, a prominent microfinance agency affiliated with the Lebanese resistance movement.

This item is being updated...

MNA/