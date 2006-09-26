  1. Economy
Iran mulls building housing units in Venezuela

TEHRAN, Sept. 26 (MNA) – Iran is mulling over the development of housing projects in Venezuela, the Persian service of IRNA said here on Tuesday.

As parts of its overseas projects, Iran’s Housing Investment Co. affiliated to the nation’s Bank Maskan is planning to build exemplary housing units in Venezuela, the report added.

 

Also, an official with Iran’s Ministry of Industries and Mines had earlier announced that Iranian house building companies were planning to build 50,000 residential units in the Latin American state.

 

During the visit of the South American nation’s president Hugo Chavez to Iran last August, officials of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) based on which the two countries will set up a joint home building company.

 

 

