Iran receives clean bill in sea delivery

In the opening ceremony, managing director of Ports and Shipping Organization (PSO), Taheri Motlaq, stated that Iran is one of the 41 member states in the white list of International Maritime Organization (IMO). “The country is also a member to 19 marine conventions, out of IMO’s 40, and plans to increase its membership in the coming years,” he added.

“All the transport and cargo ships heading out of Iranian ports ought to obtain marine certificates issued by PSO in order to have permission to berth at the ports member to the conventions,” the director said, stipulating it is the task of the PSO to follow IMO’s regulations for safer and cleaner seas.

Following that, deputy minister of Roads and Transportation pointed at effective and growing role of sea delivery in international trade and called it the most economical means of transportation particularly in export business. “Over 60% of crude oil exports are routed out through the seas,” he reiterated.

The deputy also referred to transferring major parts of marine transport activities and equipments to the nation’s private sector in line with the Article 44 of the Constitution set forth by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic recently. “At the moment, all the terminals and supply of equipments for marine fleet are in the hands of the private sector,” he elaborated.

Iran, with over 3,000 KM coastal line, commands over 190,000 square kilometers of sea territory. Around 8,250 ships sail in and out of Iranian ports per annum.

The IMO, holding 166 member states, is a UN agency concerned with safety of shipping and cleaner oceans.

