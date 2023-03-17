  1. Iran
Mar 17, 2023, 9:45 AM

Leader to deliver speech at Imam Reza holy shrine

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will address the nation on Tuesday at the Imam Reza holy shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

On the occasion of the first day of Nowruz (the start of the Iranian year of 1402), Ayatollah Khamenei will deliver a speech at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

The Leader’s speech will start at 3:00 p.m. local time.

