Sanctioned countries need to neutralize bans together

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his accompanying entourage met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Monday afternoon.

Lukashenko on Sunday evening arrived on an official visit to Iran and was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin at Mehrabad Airport.

He was also officially welcomed by his Iranian counterpart on Monday morning. The presidents of Iran and Belarus held a bilateral meeting followed by a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations.

This is Lukashenko’s third visit to Iran. His previous visit took place in 2006. The two presidents met in September 2022 in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

