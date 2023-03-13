Iran, Belarus sign 8 MoUs in various fields

After the negotiations of the high-level delegations of the two countries, 8 bilateral cooperation documents were signed by the officials of the two countries.

The cultural and commercial MoUs and also the amendment of the road transport protocol were among the documents signed between the authorities of Iran and Belarus.

Raeisi officially welcomes Belarusian counterpart in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi officially welcomed his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday morning.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Lukashenko arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad airport, he was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin.

This is Lukashenko’s third visit to Iran. His previous visit took place in 2006. The two presidents met in September 2022 in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During his stay in Tehran, Lukashenko will also meet with Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a number of top-ranking government officials and senior lawmakers. Trade and economic cooperation are expected to top the agenda of Lukashenko’s talks, which are to yield a comprehensive roadmap of all-round cooperation between Minsk and Tehran.

