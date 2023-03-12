On the re-establish relations of Iran and Saudi Arabia

On March 28, 2023, a tripartite statement was signed in Beijing by Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of security Council of Iran, Mosaed Bin Mohammad Al-Aiban,National Security Advisor of Saudi Arabia and Wang Yi, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the People's Republic of China.

As a result, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and agencies within two months.

Establishing official relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia was an action by Iran to strengthen relations with neighboring countries and within the framework of the regime's positive view of its neighbors. The relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were re-established under conditions which is generally in favor of Iran.

The trip of the parliamentary delegations of the Arab countries to Syria and meeting with Bashar Assad and laying the groundwork for the normalization of relations and the resumption of relations between the Arab countries with Syria is a move against the interests of the Israel made a very good condition to negotiate with Saudi Arabia.

The conditions of Iraq and the establishment of a stable government in this country and the weakening of the situation of America is onother good conditions that Iran and Saudi Arabia can normalize their relations. With the focus of the Palestinian issue for the Islamic world and the increasing weakening of the zionism and the existence of apartheid and racism in Israel, the cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia can be effective in the direction of the freedom of Palestine.

Normalization of relation between Tehran ans Reyaz can benefit the Islamic world because Saudi Arabia, as a Muslim country plays an important role in the Islamic world due to the presence of the two holy shrines in this country, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is also the flag bearer of the Islamic unity. The cooperation of these two countries can be effective in strengthening the Islamic unity and preventing the aggravation of differences between Islamic sects. Considering the important issue of Hajj, the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia can facilitate the conditions of Iranian pilgrims and there is even a possibility that quotas will increase.

In order to solve the problem of Yemen and prevent this bloody war that was imposed on the Yemenis by Saudi Arabia, Iran-Saudi Arabia negotiations can be effective and help to solve the problem of Yemen. Also, ensuring the security of the region, Iran and Saudi Arabia can cooperate well together in the context of the future of the world, which is centered on confronting American unilateralism.

Saudi Arabia's approach in connection with the war in Ukraine and the lack of cooperation with America and NATO is a positive approach that can be effective in creating Iran's will to re-establish relations with Saudi Arabia.

We hope the two countries implement this decision and make the necessary arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors and show their firm will to use all efforts to strengthen regional and international peace and security.