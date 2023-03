Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Aleinik, who traveled to Tehran on Sunday, met and held talks with Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two sides exchanged views on the most important international issues.

Earlier on Friday, media sources reported that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Iran on March 12-13.

RHM/